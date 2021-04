Asbury Park Boardwalk 1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Memories of a Boardwalk Casino At the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk lies an old Beaux Art casino. Only the facade and skeleton of the building remain, making it a hauntingly beautiful landmark and popular site for wedding photographers. The structure serves as a covered walkway that links the beaches of Asbury Park with Ocean Grove. The best time photograph it is at sunrise or sunset when the light is soft, exposing the decaying details of the architecture.