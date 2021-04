Catch Some Tennis

Every summer Auckland holds two major tennis tournaments: the WTA ASB Tennis Classic for women and the men's Heinekan Open. The players usually use the tournaments as a warm-up for the Australian Open held a few weeks later. Big names to have recently graced Auckland's centre court include women's grand-slam winners Venus Williams and Ana Ivanovic, and four-time mens' winner David Ferrer. If you're lucky enough to score a box seat stock up with Pimms and prepare for a scorcher of an afternoon.