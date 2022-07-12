asakusa Asakusa, Taitō, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan

Asakusa Prefecture Part business district and part blast from the past, Asakusa Prefecture is the perfect place to get a taste of old Japan. The multitude of street vendors leading up to Sensoji Temple buzzes with activity, offering everything from handmade chopsticks to fresh curried chicken buns to Hello Kitty coin purses. The temple itself is humbling in its scale, and just a couple blocks beyond the property, you can find all sorts of modern conveniences. This neighborhood really captures the best of past and present.