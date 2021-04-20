Asador Etxebarri
San Juan Plaza, 1, 48291 Atxondo, Bizkaia, Spain
| +34 946 58 30 42
Tue - Sun 1:01pm - 3:30pm
Sat 8:30pm - 10:30pm
The Best Chorizo in Basque CountryHave one meal in Basque Country?
Heck, have one meal left on Earth?
Asador Etxebarri is your spot. The one place I can recommend to everyone from chefs to foodies to clueless visiting parents that want a steak, this restaurant is worth the drive through winding country hills.
Everything at this restaurant is smoked or grilled. Everything at this restaurant is of utmost quality. And, as I discovered on a trip with some friends, the chorizo, an item found on perhaps every menu in the entire country, is worth ordering. A unique, tender house-smoked cured meat, it was unlike any chorizo I have ever had, rich with deep smoked paprika and speckled generously with deep pink pork fat. A must-order at this must-visit.