Arugam Bay Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Tuk-Tuk Transportation While in Sri Lanka the tuk-tuk, or three wheeler, is the preferred method of transportation. Sure, there are taxis, but their advertised air conditioning usually fails between certain points of departure and arrival. Plus, taxis cost about the same when traveling small distances. In a tuk-tuk the breeze is always on and the view in unobstructed. The driver sits up front and center, while up to 3 passengers ride on the bench seat in back.



For travelers coming from a culture where it's prohibited to even wave an arm out of a moving car window, the exhilarating feeling one has taking a ride in a tuk-tuk could be the equivalent to a dog's with its head out that moving car window. And for about 4 USD per hour (depending on one's negotiating skills), it's a great bargain!