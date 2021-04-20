Aruba Beach Cafe
3601, 1 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
| +1 954-776-0001
More info
Sun 9am - 1am
Mon - Wed 11am - 12am
Thur - Sat 11am - 2am
Chill Out Beachside and Grub Like a LocalLauderdale-by-the-Sea is a quiet beach town of bars, parks, and casual eateries within a couple walkable blocks along the Atlantic. Aruba Beach Cafe is by far the largest restaurant in the area, and the most popular spot for happy hour.
For years, locals have gathered on the wraparound patio for blended drinks, and crunchy conch fritters after a day on the water. The tropical ambiance, cool breeze, and steel drum rhythms create memories for the entire family.
Chef Christopher Nealon has helmed the kitchen for over 20 years, creating fresh, sustainable seafood dishes and tasty entrees. His lobster salad sandwich earned the restaurant First Place in the Ft. Lauderdale Seafood Festival sandwich competition. The toasted sourdough bun topped with seasoned lobster meat and a creamy aioli went down easily with a cold Piña Colada.
Be sure to stop in on a "Festive Friday," when locals gather for a tropical pig roast, happy hour drink specials, and live music. The scene gets pretty buzzing among the locals on the weekends, and the popular island tunes bring the party to the dance floor.