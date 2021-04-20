Arts Café
201 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M8, Canada
+1 514-274-0919
Sat, Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
For the Love of Good CoffeeArts Café is pretty much what every coffee shop should be about: beautiful design, delicious food, and quality coffee prepared by competent baristas. Trust me when I say that after visiting Arts Café, most other places will pale in comparison.
The decor is especially inviting. Tons of heavy wood, a very original light fixture by the window, and pops of color reminiscent of the pastels of an art studio make for a very inspiring space. Writers and students take great pleasure in visiting.
The food is also noteworthy; I have been known to walk the 2 kilometers between my flat and Arts Café simply to get my hands on a delicious old-cheddar grilled cheese with onion chutney and green apples.
While the interior is splendid, what really makes this place special is the massive outdoor terrace à la Européenne—the perfect place to enjoy a strong espresso on a sunny day.