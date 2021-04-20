Art'otel Budapest
Part of a boutique brand of art-centric European properties, Art’otel is one of six chic stays, each of which showcases pieces by different post-1945 artists, from Andy Warhol (in Berlin) to Dutch star Joep van Lieshout in Amsterdam
. At the Budapest
incarnation, 579 works by contemporary U.S. painter Donald Sultan are spread across 165 sleek accommodations that overlook the Danube or Buda Castle, as well as in various common areas, from the restaurant to the meeting rooms. There’s also a fitness center and event space for up to 180 guests, but perhaps the biggest selling point is the location. Right in the center of town, the hotel sits about a 10-minute walk south of the city’s iconic Chain Bridge.