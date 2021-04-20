Artist & Craftsman Supply 555 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

A World of Color I recently signed up for a drawing class with a few fellow AFARians, and I came to this art supply store—near Jackson Square in the Financial District—to stock up on materials. Sporting wall-to-wall color and two floors of pencils, paints, charcoals, papers and just about anything else you can imagine, I left with my arms full. The customer service is excellent, and if you're taking a class, mention you're a student for a discount.