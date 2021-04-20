Artisan Confections
1025 N Fillmore St ste h, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
| +1 703-524-0007
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm
Chocolate Class at Artisan ConfectionsArtisan Confections offers monthly chocolate classes in its Arlington retail stores. Students are given a short lesson on the process of chocolate-making, then dive into creating their own treats.
In our class, we painted designs with colored liquid cocoa onto transfer sheets and let them dry, before placing and pressing them on top of the freshly coated bonbons. After chilling them, we peeled the sheets off to admire our masterly creations. Next came my favorite part—eating the fruits of our labor!
Those who can't attend a class can still drop in to purchase the store's many handmade truffles or goodies.