Artisan Confections

1025 N Fillmore St ste h, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Website
| +1 703-524-0007
Chocolate Class at Artisan Confections Arlington Virginia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm

Chocolate Class at Artisan Confections

Artisan Confections offers monthly chocolate classes in its Arlington retail stores. Students are given a short lesson on the process of chocolate-making, then dive into creating their own treats.

In our class, we painted designs with colored liquid cocoa onto transfer sheets and let them dry, before placing and pressing them on top of the freshly coated bonbons. After chilling them, we peeled the sheets off to admire our masterly creations. Next came my favorite part—eating the fruits of our labor!

Those who can't attend a class can still drop in to purchase the store's many handmade truffles or goodies.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

