R. do Diário de Notícias 95, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 342 4795
Sun, Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 3am

Once a landmark in Bairro Alto, being one of the most favorite bars to listen jazz, was closed for a couple of years, reopening as a Portuguese wine bar, with a big range of wines (red, sparkling, liqueurs and so on); still with the presence of Jazz and R&B music.

A laid back atmosphere with paintings and photos of big Jazz names, as BB King, but also abstract and contemporary comic art.

If you’re hungry, just ask for the popular toasted chicken sandwich.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

