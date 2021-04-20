Arthur's Seat Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh EH8 8AZ, UK

Arthur's Seat - The Best View of Edinburgh There are few things in life I hate more than hiking. I would sprint anyone given the opportunity - but hiking? No. Every hike that lasts more than 10 minutes is already 9 more minutes than I can handle.



But, that doesn't mean I rebuke at every opportunity. Especially when the reward is Arthur's Seat, a gorgeous, unobstructed vista of the beautiful city of Edinburgh, the North Sea and, on the odd sunny day, West and East Lothian.



Part of the Holyrood Park - which includes Holyrood Palace, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh - Arthur's Seat is just over 820 feet high. Many theories about its evocative name have been crafted over the centuries - some say it was named after the famed King Arthur, but others pretend it's because it used to be called The Archer's Seat, which slowly turned into Arthur.



Who's right? Nobody knows.



And honestly, that's the beauty of it - trying to imagine what went down on these green hills while climbing up, who or what was Arthur... endless fun! And well, also, incredible views!