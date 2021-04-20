Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg

The history of Blaue Gans is almost as exciting as that of its city. It was Salzburg’s first inn and remains to be one of the most exclusive stays in town. The Art Hotel takes its name very seriously, as it serves not only as accommodation for visitors, but as an art and exhibition space as well. The hotel invites renowned painters, sculptors and the like to become “artists in residence” and present their projects at the hotel. If you are staying a night at the Blaue Gans, you are in for a truly unique experience: each room is individually furnished and thus exudes a special kind of character. While pomp and superficial luxury are not part of the hotel’s philosophy, perfect comfort and a high level of service are.