Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Arthotel Blaue Gans

Getreidegasse 41, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Website
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Austria
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg Salzburg Austria

Arthotel Blaue Gans

Dating back to 1350, Salzburg’s oldest inn is an überatmospheric boutique hotel with an enviable Old Town address and an unexpected twist. The design-savvy property juxtaposes rustic vaulted ceilings, stone walls, ceiling beams, and other remnants of the past with more than 120 original contemporary art pieces, giving you the sensation of bending the space-time continuum. Squint over a glass of Grüner Veltliner at the hotel’s restaurant and you might as well be back in the olden days, but the nouvelle Austrian menu (roasted sturgeon, pumpkin-feta risotto) brings you back to the present. Bright and airy guest rooms pair crisp white walls and clean-lined furniture and hold yet another surprise: the blue rubber ducks in the bathrooms are a sweet nod to the hotel’s name, German for “blue goose.”
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg

The history of Blaue Gans is almost as exciting as that of its city. It was Salzburg’s first inn and remains to be one of the most exclusive stays in town. The Art Hotel takes its name very seriously, as it serves not only as accommodation for visitors, but as an art and exhibition space as well. The hotel invites renowned painters, sculptors and the like to become “artists in residence” and present their projects at the hotel. If you are staying a night at the Blaue Gans, you are in for a truly unique experience: each room is individually furnished and thus exudes a special kind of character. While pomp and superficial luxury are not part of the hotel’s philosophy, perfect comfort and a high level of service are.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points