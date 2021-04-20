Arthotel Blaue Gans
Getreidegasse 41, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Photo by Maisonette Schlafzimmer
Arthotel Blaue GansDating back to 1350, Salzburg’s oldest inn is an überatmospheric boutique hotel with an enviable Old Town address and an unexpected twist. The design-savvy property juxtaposes rustic vaulted ceilings, stone walls, ceiling beams, and other remnants of the past with more than 120 original contemporary art pieces, giving you the sensation of bending the space-time continuum. Squint over a glass of Grüner Veltliner at the hotel’s restaurant and you might as well be back in the olden days, but the nouvelle Austrian menu (roasted sturgeon, pumpkin-feta risotto) brings you back to the present. Bright and airy guest rooms pair crisp white walls and clean-lined furniture and hold yet another surprise: the blue rubber ducks in the bathrooms are a sweet nod to the hotel’s name, German for “blue goose.”
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Arthotel Blaue Gans Salzburg
The history of Blaue Gans is almost as exciting as that of its city. It was Salzburg’s first inn and remains to be one of the most exclusive stays in town. The Art Hotel takes its name very seriously, as it serves not only as accommodation for visitors, but as an art and exhibition space as well. The hotel invites renowned painters, sculptors and the like to become “artists in residence” and present their projects at the hotel. If you are staying a night at the Blaue Gans, you are in for a truly unique experience: each room is individually furnished and thus exudes a special kind of character. While pomp and superficial luxury are not part of the hotel’s philosophy, perfect comfort and a high level of service are.