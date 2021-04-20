Where are you going?
Artfully Chocolate

2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Website
| +1 703-635-7917
I Heart Macarons Alexandria Virginia United States

I Heart Macarons

Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie.

Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in Paris and uses only the finest ingredients like imported French butter to go into his colorful creations. His macarons are traditionally round, but he'll make a special, heart shaped batch for Valentine's Day, or special occasions. I recommend the chocolate, salty caramel, and passion fruit flavors.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

