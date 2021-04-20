Artfully Chocolate
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
| +1 703-635-7917
I Heart MacaronsAlthough chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie.
Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in Paris and uses only the finest ingredients like imported French butter to go into his colorful creations. His macarons are traditionally round, but he'll make a special, heart shaped batch for Valentine's Day, or special occasions. I recommend the chocolate, salty caramel, and passion fruit flavors.