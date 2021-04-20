Art+Flea Honolulu, HI, USA

Art+Flea Billed as Hawaii’s favorite urban market, Art + Flea pops up for monthly cool-kid events. Most of the vendors sell original, locally made designs, whether newly created or vintage. Live part and music performances lend a festive vibe and let attendees watch homegrown talents in action. All this exposure to Hawaii’s creative spirit can make a shopper hungry, but with the array of food trucks and tents offering everything from wontons to doughnuts to barbecue, there’s no reason to leave hungry. It’s just one of Honolulu’s many vibrant markets. Photo by: Ray_LAC