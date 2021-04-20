Art Nouveau Museo & Casa da Cha
9 Rua Doutor Barbosa de Magalhães
Tue - Sun 10am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 6pm
Nouveau Art Museum and Tea RoomArt Nouveau was popular in Portugal in the early 1900's especially in Lisbon, Oporto,and Aveiro. Aveiro has a museum that celebrates the Art Nouveau design.
The museum of Art Nouveau in Aveiro is located the Casa Major Pessoa (1909). The building is one of the beautifully preserved Art Nouveau design buildings in the city. The stone facade and wrought iron embellishments are an extraordinary example of that architectural period.
Tiles dominate the interior design with traditional Portuguese azulejos (tiles) adorning the walls.
The first floor of the museum features a roadmap of a walking tour of the 28 Art Nouveau
buildings in the area. There is also a beautiful, peaceful tea room on that floor. That cafe has bistro tables and is beautifully decorated. A huge selection of teas and infusions are available as well as coffees. Local pastries and cakes accompany the beverages. Try Aveiros' famous sweet Ovos Moles. Do stop in for a bit at the tea room. I really enjoyed the entire experience. In the evening the tea room becomes a popular spot to meet friends and enjoy a cocktail or a glass of Portuguese wine.
The second floor is an art gallery of new artists and architects. There is also an auditorium.
The top floor is used for temporary exhibitions.
The architectural gem has been restored to perfection and is amazing to see. Try to fit this in if you visit Aveiro. You won't be disappointed!