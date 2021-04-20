Art District 702 East 4th Place

Art Walk on the Road Less Traveled If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint.



Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and railroad tracks are being converted to trendy lofts and galleries, creating a new ground zero for creative types. Art spills out into the streets with bright colors and trippy scenes like massive chipmunks and royal cats sipping cocktails.



After your art walk, stop by the Urban Radish on the corner of Imperial & Jessie Streets for a Jambon Parisiene sandwich wrapped in paper and a freshly squeezed peach punch. While you're there, you can also recharge your electric car at one of the country's largest fill-up stations.