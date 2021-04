Arrowtown Arrowtown, New Zealand

Step Back in Time in Arrowtown Hidden away in the Otago region of the South Island near Queenstown is the historic gold mining town of Arrowtown.



In the mid-nineteenth century, the town grew and grew thanks to the discovery of gold in the area. It was even home to a large Chinese community back in the day.



Nowadays it is a quaint historic town, filled with local shops and beautiful cafes with gardens, a perfect stop heading in and out of Queenstown.