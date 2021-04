Short escape into mountains: Arosa, Switzerland

Arosa is a small town in the canton of Graubünden (east) in Switzerland . It is both a summer and a winter tourist resort. You can enjoy a few days or weeks vacation, also in late summer. You can enjoy different sports: hiking, biking, adventure park, a bit of water sports and paragliding or just relax and enjoy the fresh and brisk mountain air or late summer.Going in the summer, you could be entitled to get the "Arosa card" for free, which entitles you to use the public transport, including the cabins to the mountain tips for free, free parking and free access to the adventure park.