Arosa
7050 Arosa, Switzerland
Short escape into mountains: Arosa, SwitzerlandArosa is a small town in the canton of Graubünden (east) in Switzerland. It is both a summer and a winter tourist resort. You can enjoy a few days or weeks vacation, also in late summer. You can enjoy different sports: hiking, biking, adventure park, a bit of water sports and paragliding or just relax and enjoy the fresh and brisk mountain air or late summer.
Going in the summer, you could be entitled to get the "Arosa card" for free, which entitles you to use the public transport, including the cabins to the mountain tips for free, free parking and free access to the adventure park.
The lighter side of skiing
Skiing down Switzerland’s sublime slopes usually arouses a huge sense of enjoyment, and for one week a year, laughs are amplified to a new level throughout Arosa, in Graubünden. The annual Humor Festival draws comedians from the German area of Switzerland to perform laugh-out-loud performances. It’s the biggest festival of its kind in Switzerland and spreads from the town center to its main venue: a 1,000-capacity tent located at the peak of mountain Tschuggenhütte which is reachable by foot or on skis. A few quirky awards are presented to particularly hilarious individuals, including Snow Man of the Year and The Arosa Humor Shovel Award. The festival, which started in 1992, takes place in early to mid-December.