Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aromi

Náměstí Míru 1234/6, 120 00 Praha-Vinohrady, Czechia
Website
| +420 222 713 222

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 11pm

Aromi

The restaurant that put Italian chef Riccardo Lucque on Prague's culinary map, Aromi has maintained its stellar reputation since opening in 2005, despite a recent move from its original, much-loved location to its current one next to the Divadlo Theatr in Vinohrady. As before, the restaurant consists of two rooms, except now one is used for breakfasts and lighter meals. The other room, situated at the back of the building, hosts the main restaurant, and opens onto a pleasant courtyard. The speciality remains top-notch dishes made with seafood imported daily from Italy—pasta with crab meat, seared scallops, spaghetti with mazzancolle shrimp and bottarga—but the offering extends to steaks and a few classic Italian dishes like vitello tonnato. The wine list also inevitably features some exquisite Italian labels, as well as a few other European varieties, and service is friendly if a little too unhurried on occasion.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet