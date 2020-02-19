Aromi
The restaurant that put Italian chef Riccardo Lucque on Prague
's culinary map, Aromi has maintained its stellar reputation since opening in 2005, despite a recent move from its original, much-loved location to its current one next to the Divadlo Theatr in Vinohrady. As before, the restaurant consists of two rooms, except now one is used for breakfasts and lighter meals. The other room, situated at the back of the building, hosts the main restaurant, and opens onto a pleasant courtyard. The speciality remains top-notch dishes made with seafood imported daily from Italy—pasta with crab meat, seared scallops, spaghetti with mazzancolle shrimp and bottarga—but the offering extends to steaks and a few classic Italian dishes like vitello tonnato
. The wine list also inevitably features some exquisite Italian labels, as well as a few other European varieties, and service is friendly if a little too unhurried on occasion.