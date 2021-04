Aroma's Cafe North Main Road

Slurp a Milkshake and Sip a Cocktail If you're looking for a comfortable cafe that serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Aroma's is a great place to hang out.



It's the kind of cafe where you can sit back—with a coffee, then a smoothie, then a cocktail, and then some wine—and just chat, read, or work without being bothered.



Here, you don’t need to talk over the traffic or compete with loud music; you can simply be.