Arola Brunch at Hotel Arts Barcelona
Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 21 10 00
Savor brunch with seaside viewsBrunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The least interesting course is by far the smoked meat, fish, and cheese plate—but the products are well presented and explained. Later dishes, like a white and green asparagus and mango salad with white fish tossed in a bright citrus dressing, Eggs Benedict served with foie gras, and an Iberian pork hamburger served on an apple slice topped with caramelized onion and garnished with three circles of creamy cheese sauce were far more interesting. Sugar junkies will appreciate the all-you-can-eat dessert featuring a crepe station and an ice-cream bar (fun for the whole family), along with elegant cremes, puddings, and chocolates. Five courses with wine for two will set you back over a hundred euros, but they're well spent—you can save a little bit of cash by skipping either the charcuterie course or dessert bar. The service is exceptionally attentive for the city, and the views are stunning. Reserve a table, and plan to be there for a few hours—Sundays at Arola are a long, luxurious affair.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago