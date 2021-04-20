Arno Arno, Italy

far from the leaning crowd I knew Pisa would be crowded with Leaning-Tower-gawkers. I, of course, was one of them. But as evening fell, I was amazed at how quiet the banks of the Arno were, just a few blocks away.



This trip to Italy was the 'last hurrah' of my year-living-in-Europe; returning to Stateside reality was only a few weeks away. The friend with whom I'd been traveling had already left Italy. The calm along the river was eery, like being in a DeChirico painting, especially since I was by myself....



But then I found toasted-pine-nut flavored gelato. Dinner was a Tuscan bean-and-tuna dish in a neighborhood trattoria--no English heard...or German or Japanese, for that matter...And this was my last night in Italy. The next day I would take the train to Torino and then back into France. I've not yet been back...