Arnie's Bar
318 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
| +1 918-583-0797
Sun - Sat 2pm - 2am
A Tiny PubGet close to your neighbor and belt out the lyrics. This hole-in-the-wall dive bar is a lot of fun and regularly features traditional
Irish music, mainly a highly regarded band named Cairde na Gael.
The atmosphere is a lot of fun and the crowd can be quite varied. The only drawback to this place is that they refuse to make the bar non-smoking. Try to make it down on a Thursday night when you'll have a good chance at catching some live music. The patio area is also nice in the summer when you can sit in the shade under the huge wisteria plant on their property.
Arnie's also hosts a pretty large St. Patrick's Day celebration in March.