Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Arnie's Bar

318 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
Website
| +1 918-583-0797
A Tiny Pub Tulsa Oklahoma United States

More info

Sun - Sat 2pm - 2am

A Tiny Pub

Get close to your neighbor and belt out the lyrics. This hole-in-the-wall dive bar is a lot of fun and regularly features traditional
Irish music, mainly a highly regarded band named Cairde na Gael.

The atmosphere is a lot of fun and the crowd can be quite varied. The only drawback to this place is that they refuse to make the bar non-smoking. Try to make it down on a Thursday night when you'll have a good chance at catching some live music. The patio area is also nice in the summer when you can sit in the shade under the huge wisteria plant on their property.

Arnie's also hosts a pretty large St. Patrick's Day celebration in March.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points