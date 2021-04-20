Where are you going?
Arnaud's

813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
| +1 504-523-5433
Cafe Brulot at Historical Arnaud's Restaurant New Orleans Louisiana United States

Sun 10am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 11:30pm
Fri 3pm - 12:30am
Sat 5:30pm - 12:30am

Cafe Brulot at Historical Arnaud's Restaurant

Arnaud's Restaurant has been serving classic Creole cuisine in the French Quarter since 1918. After having a craft cocktail in their French 75 vintage lounge (once an all-gentleman's club when it first opened), head into their main dining room to enjoy delicious meals featuring fresh local ingredients. A number of menu items have been served since the restaurant opened, including Shrimp Arnaud, Trout Meuniere Amandine, Oysters Rockefeller, Clemenceau, Fried Soft Shell Crabs and Turtle Soup. Don't leave without having a cup of their "Cafe Brulot," which they prepare tableside with lemon peels, clove-studded orange, cinnamon sticks, and orange liqueur that's flambéed before coffee is poured over the flame.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

