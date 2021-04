Armitage Wine Lounge and Cafe 2905 E Skyline Dr #168, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA

Wine Flights and Appetizers This lounge has made the news and even earned awards for its extensive wine list, sampling flights, and appealing appetizers. On the first Tuesday of the month there are tastings, and half-price wine flights all other Tuesdays. They have a happy hour and other specials throughout the week, so ask your server.