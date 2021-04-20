Armani/Prive
8 Connaught Road Central
+852 3583 2828
Sun 3pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 3pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 3pm - 3am
Where Glitterati Come to PlayArmani/Prive's is one of Hong Kong's prime nightspots and its rooftop terrace brings in crowds of the city's best dressed patrons year-round. In the summertime, this is the place to be for some of the city's best parties.
Inside, music, spun by resident DJs, is upbeat yet unobtrusive so that conversations can still be had comfortably.
As Central's skyscrapers hover above, sit back and relax with a signature Armani Spritz (Apricot Liqueur, St. Germain, Aperol, Lemon Juice, Thyme topped with Prosecco) or have a sweet yet fiery vodka-based Lychee Bee, made with Lychee Liqueur, vanilla and a hint of fresh chili.