Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Armani/Prive

8 Connaught Road Central
+852 3583 2828
Where Glitterati Come to Play Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun 3pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 3pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 3pm - 3am

Where Glitterati Come to Play

Armani/Prive's is one of Hong Kong's prime nightspots and its rooftop terrace brings in crowds of the city's best dressed patrons year-round. In the summertime, this is the place to be for some of the city's best parties.

Inside, music, spun by resident DJs, is upbeat yet unobtrusive so that conversations can still be had comfortably.

As Central's skyscrapers hover above, sit back and relax with a signature Armani Spritz (Apricot Liqueur, St. Germain, Aperol, Lemon Juice, Thyme topped with Prosecco) or have a sweet yet fiery vodka-based Lychee Bee, made with Lychee Liqueur, vanilla and a hint of fresh chili.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points