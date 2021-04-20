Arlington Cinema 'N' Drafthouse
The Arlington Cinema 'N' Drafthouse is a family-owned theater that features movies and live entertainment. Set just outside of Washington, D.C.
, it occupies an art deco building that is over 70 years old and has a rich history of showing motion pictures for over five decades. Part of the venue's uniqueness is that the interior is set up with tables and large comfy chairs for food and drink service. The theater has long been known for showing second-run films, but has also become a well-known destination for national and local live comedy acts.