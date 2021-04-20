Arlington Arts Center
3550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
| +1 703-248-6800
Photo courtesy of the Arlington Arts Center
More info
Wed - Sun 12pm - 5pm
A Celebration of Local ArtThe Arlington Arts Center supports regional artists and provides a space to display their work. Founded in 1974, the nonprofit operates in a historic converted schoolhouse with nine galleries, artist studios, and classrooms. Focusing on contemporary art, it selects emerging artists to present solo exhibitions and also organizes themed shows with lectures and workshops. Check the center’s website for current and upcoming exhibitions.
If the art sparks your creativity, sign up for a class through the center’s education program. Courses for children, teens, and adults help both novice and experienced artists take their skills to the next level.