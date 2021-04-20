Where are you going?
Arlington Arts Center

3550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Website
| +1 703-248-6800
A Celebration of Local Art Arlington Virginia United States

Wed - Sun 12pm - 5pm

The Arlington Arts Center supports regional artists and provides a space to display their work. Founded in 1974, the nonprofit operates in a historic converted schoolhouse with nine galleries, artist studios, and classrooms. Focusing on contemporary art, it selects emerging artists to present solo exhibitions and also organizes themed shows with lectures and workshops. Check the center’s website for current and upcoming exhibitions.

If the art sparks your creativity, sign up for a class through the center’s education program. Courses for children, teens, and adults help both novice and experienced artists take their skills to the next level.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

