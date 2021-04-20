Arizona State Fair
1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007, USA
| +1 602-252-6771
Fall is State Fair TimeWhen the soaring temperatures of a Phoenix summer finally begin to give way to slightly cooler days and nights, locals know it's time for the Arizona State Fair.
Spanning three weeks in October and into early November, the fair features every attraction any state fair worth its salt should have: a fairway and Ferris wheel, funnel cakes and candy apples, livestock contests and live concerts, and more.