Arizona State Fair

1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007, USA
Website
| +1 602-252-6771
Fall is State Fair Time

When the soaring temperatures of a Phoenix summer finally begin to give way to slightly cooler days and nights, locals know it's time for the Arizona State Fair.

Spanning three weeks in October and into early November, the fair features every attraction any state fair worth its salt should have: a fairway and Ferris wheel, funnel cakes and candy apples, livestock contests and live concerts, and more.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

