Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Arizona Game and Fish Department

5040 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
Website
| +1 602-957-2555
An Urban Bat-Watching Experience Phoenix Arizona United States

More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Wed, Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

An Urban Bat-Watching Experience

Here's something you don't get to see all the time.

If you're not squeamish at the sight of these little guys, this is an opportunity to get up close and personal, watching several thousand Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their day roost under the Maricopa county Flood Control Tunnel near 40th st and Camelback.

Every night, between the months of May and October, these bats emerge from, and roost, in the flood control tunnel close to downtown.

Would you believe it takes approximately 45 minutes for all of them to come out?!

The spectacle is free as well as the parking. Arrive just before sunset to get the best view along the tunnel.

Directions: See link below.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points