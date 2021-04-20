Arizona Game and Fish Department
5040 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
| +1 602-957-2555
An Urban Bat-Watching ExperienceHere's something you don't get to see all the time.
If you're not squeamish at the sight of these little guys, this is an opportunity to get up close and personal, watching several thousand Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from their day roost under the Maricopa county Flood Control Tunnel near 40th st and Camelback.
Every night, between the months of May and October, these bats emerge from, and roost, in the flood control tunnel close to downtown.
Would you believe it takes approximately 45 minutes for all of them to come out?!
The spectacle is free as well as the parking. Arrive just before sunset to get the best view along the tunnel.
