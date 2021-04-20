Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Arizmendi Bakery

1331 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Website
| +1 415-566-3117
Delicious Treats from a Bakery Co-Op San Francisco California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 7am - 7pm

Delicious Treats from a Bakery Co-Op

If you’re heading to Golden Gate Park, pick up picnic provisions first at Arizmendi Bakery in the Inner Sunset. This worker-owned cooperative, which also runs Berkeley’s famous Cheese Board Collective, offers homemade vegetarian pizzas, pastries, pies, and granola. Artisanal bread options rotate daily and may include such imaginative combinations as chocolate-cherry sourdough or Parmesan-rosemary scones. The bakery even started making sourdough croissants, which were lauded by SF Weekly as the best use of sourdough in San Francisco. Once you’ve finished drooling over your options, you’ll only be two blocks away from digging in at the park.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points