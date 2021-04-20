Delicious Treats from a Bakery Co-Op
If you’re heading to Golden Gate Park, pick up picnic provisions first at Arizmendi Bakery in the Inner Sunset. This worker-owned cooperative, which also runs Berkeley’s famous Cheese Board Collective, offers homemade vegetarian pizzas, pastries, pies, and granola. Artisanal bread options rotate daily and may include such imaginative combinations as chocolate-cherry sourdough or Parmesan-rosemary scones. The bakery even started making sourdough croissants, which were lauded by SF Weekly
as the best use of sourdough in San Francisco
. Once you’ve finished drooling over your options, you’ll only be two blocks away from digging in at the park.