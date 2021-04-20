Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park (有栖川宮記念公園)
5-chōme-7-29 Minamiazabu, 港区 Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0047, Japan
| +81 3-3441-9642
Escape the fast pace of Tokyo at ArisugawaI discovered Arisugawa a few weeks after moving to Tokyo and it quickly became my quiet haven in the city. The park used to house the villa of a feudal lord and was donated to the city in 1934. Arisugawa is simply enchanting. There are small stone pathways leading to bridges and ponds, secluded benches beneath mammoth coniferous trees, and hidden paths and stairways at every turn. In the warm months fisherman hunker down around the main pond for the better part of the day and art students frequent the park practicing sketching and painting landscapes.
Arisugawa is about a 15 minute walk southwest of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and about a 5 minute walk east of the Hiroo subway stop. Around the park are lots of cafes with patio seating and the gourmet grocer National Azabu is the perfect place to pickup picnic supplies.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
French pastries and turtle gazing
Tokyo parks are made for slowing down. Somebody put a lot of thought into designing everything just so — the pond, the landscaping, this tree here, that tree there. Find a bench and take it all in.
Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park is an excellent example of Tokyo tranquility.
My favorite place to stop before some quality park bench time is Boulangerie Burdigala about a block away for a delicately flaky pear pastry.
Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park is an excellent example of Tokyo tranquility.
My favorite place to stop before some quality park bench time is Boulangerie Burdigala about a block away for a delicately flaky pear pastry.