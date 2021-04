Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park (有栖川宮記念公園)

Escape the fast pace of Tokyo at Arisugawa

I discovered Arisugawa a few weeks after moving to Tokyo and it quickly became my quiet haven in the city. The park used to house the villa of a feudal lord and was donated to the city in 1934. Arisugawa is simply enchanting. There are small stone pathways leading to bridges and ponds, secluded benches beneath mammoth coniferous trees, and hidden paths and stairways at every turn. In the warm months fisherman hunker down around the main pond for the better part of the day and art students frequent the park practicing sketching and painting landscapes.Arisugawa is about a 15 minute walk southwest of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and about a 5 minute walk east of the Hiroo subway stop. Around the park are lots of cafes with patio seating and the gourmet grocer National Azabu is the perfect place to pickup picnic supplies.