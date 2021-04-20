Arianna Garcia-Fialdini, Espace Pop Alternative Gallery
5587 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4S8, Canada
On the Edge of Vixen and VictimI met Arianna Garcia-Fialdini in Montreal during the last day of her exhibition at the Espace Pop Alternative Gallery.
I found her work stark, detailed, and captivating, and I spent more time than I thought I would wandering from mural to mural and back again.
If "On the Edge of Vixen and Victim" is shown again (I have a feeling it will be) I suggest you check it out. If you're into ink, of course.
Check Arianna's website for upcoming exhibitions.