Arianna Garcia-Fialdini, Espace Pop Alternative Gallery

5587 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4S8, Canada
Website
On the Edge of Vixen and Victim

I met Arianna Garcia-Fialdini in Montreal during the last day of her exhibition at the Espace Pop Alternative Gallery.

I found her work stark, detailed, and captivating, and I spent more time than I thought I would wandering from mural to mural and back again.

If "On the Edge of Vixen and Victim" is shown again (I have a feeling it will be) I suggest you check it out. If you're into ink, of course.

Check Arianna's website for upcoming exhibitions.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

