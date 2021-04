Arianna Garcia-Fialdini, Espace Pop Alternative Gallery

On the Edge of Vixen and Victim

I met Arianna Garcia-Fialdini in Montreal during the last day of her exhibition at the Espace Pop Alternative Gallery.I found her work stark, detailed, and captivating, and I spent more time than I thought I would wandering from mural to mural and back again.If "On the Edge of Vixen and Victim" is shown again (I have a feeling it will be) I suggest you check it out. If you're into ink, of course.Check Arianna's website for upcoming exhibitions.