Arganzuela - Planetario

28045 Madrid, Spain
Close to the Spanish railway museum is the metro stop Arganzuela - Planetario, which is on the #6 line, the circular one. As the name suggests, there is also a planetarium close by. The main wall in the station has a bit of a worldly motif as well, which is quite interesting, especially coming down the escalator.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A metro to the stars!

When in Madrid, the best way to get around the city is by using their very extensive Metro system. One ride is just a few pennies over a Euro, so its also very affordable. Buying a ticket for 10 trips is the best bet; or if you plan to ride it a lot, you can by a 3 or 4 day pass.

The Metro station pictures in the Arganzuela-Planetario and is on the Circle Line.

