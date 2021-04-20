Arganzuela - Planetario
28045 Madrid, Spain
Out of this world metro stationClose to the Spanish railway museum is the metro stop Arganzuela - Planetario, which is on the #6 line, the circular one. As the name suggests, there is also a planetarium close by. The main wall in the station has a bit of a worldly motif as well, which is quite interesting, especially coming down the escalator.
A metro to the stars!
When in Madrid, the best way to get around the city is by using their very extensive Metro system. One ride is just a few pennies over a Euro, so its also very affordable. Buying a ticket for 10 trips is the best bet; or if you plan to ride it a lot, you can by a 3 or 4 day pass.
The Metro station pictures in the Arganzuela-Planetario and is on the Circle Line.
