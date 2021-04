Arezzo Cathedral Piazza Duomo, 1, 52100 Arezzo AR, Italy

An extremely interesting Cathedral While you won't hear it talked about quite as often as many of the other Cathedrals in the area, the Cattedral di San Donato is well worth a visit. It has a vast interior with a beautifully ornate series of murals on the ceiling. It is also home to the Arch of St. Donatus which is a sprawling, ornate piece of marble work.