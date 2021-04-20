Where are you going?
Arena Classic

Diputacion, 233, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 934 87 83 42
Sat, Sun 2:30am - 6am

Arena is a gay-friendly group of discos and bars in Barcelona's Eixample neighborhood. Weekends, Arena Classic is a good place to dance to older hits, and Arena VIP ( plays a mixture of old and new popular music.

There is an entry fee (it's cheaper on Fridays) and drinks are substantially pricier than in bars.

Arena Classic is open Friday, Saturday, and evenings before holidays from 12:30am until 5:30am.

Arena VIP is open Friday, Saturday and evenings before holidays from 1am until 6am.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

