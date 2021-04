The Original Home for Juices and Smoothies

Arden Zinn started juicing at her first location in Little Five Points almost a decade ago, and has since expanded to dozens of Atlanta locations, as well as having her products stocked in area grocery stores and cafes. The new Sandy Springs store sells their fruit juices, veggie juices, wheatgrass shots, smoothies, cleanse kits, and raw food products. Just pick a base for your smoothie, either orange, pineapple or apple, and throw in as much fruit and supplements as you can handle.