Arctic–Alpine Botanic Garden

Universitet i Tromsø Post Box 6050 Langnes, 9037 Tromsø, Norway
| +47 77 64 50 01

The Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden, the world’s northernmost botanical garden, showcases traditional perennials and herbs from the tippy-top of Norway, plus a surprising array of plants from other continents. Part of the University of Tromsø, there are 25 collections in total, specializing in Arctic and Antarctic plants, as well as species native to the Himalayas, South America, and Africa. The garden is open year-round and free to visit, but most flowering takes place between May and October. In winter, BYO skis to experience the AABG’s evergreen shrubs and snow-capped rockscapes.
By Ashlea Halpern , AFAR Contributor

