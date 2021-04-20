Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Architecture near Main Canal

Aveiro, Portugal
Colorful Aveiro Aveiro Portugal

Colorful Aveiro

The city of Aveiro enchants me! The palm trees, canals, moliceiros ( fishing boats), and the Art Nouveau architecture are very beautiful and so colorful.

Many of the homes in the area of the canals in the center of the city are brightly colored and well-kept.Near the main canal and its public parking, I spotted this perfect example. The picture displays the orange tiles and the bright yellow and blue paint used on the white stucco walls in many of Portugal's towns.

In the same general area, there are quiosques selling local handicrafts and organic sea salt from near-by salinas ( salt pans).

Look for all the lively colors that enhance the happy, bustling city of Aveiro.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points