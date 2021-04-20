Architecture near Main Canal Aveiro, Portugal

Colorful Aveiro The city of Aveiro enchants me! The palm trees, canals, moliceiros ( fishing boats), and the Art Nouveau architecture are very beautiful and so colorful.



Many of the homes in the area of the canals in the center of the city are brightly colored and well-kept.Near the main canal and its public parking, I spotted this perfect example. The picture displays the orange tiles and the bright yellow and blue paint used on the white stucco walls in many of Portugal's towns.



In the same general area, there are quiosques selling local handicrafts and organic sea salt from near-by salinas ( salt pans).



Look for all the lively colors that enhance the happy, bustling city of Aveiro.