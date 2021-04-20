Keep Seattle Weird at Archie McPhee
Archie McPhee is a legendary Seattle
novelty and party-supply store. Formerly in Ballard, it’s now located in Wallingford and is a bit of a trek from downtown Seattle, but well worth the journey for lovers of the absurd, weird, and bacon-flavored. Everything from crazy cat lady action figures to rubber horse head masks to pickle-flavored candy canes can be found here, and the selection is ever-changing. You’ll be the star of your office’s Secret Santa exchange with their oddball ornaments and other holiday items. If you’ve never been, be prepared to spend an hour or two marveling at all the strange items that exist in our world.