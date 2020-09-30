Arches National Park Utah, USA

A Day on Your Road Bike in Arches National Park This is one seriously tough and gorgeous full day on a bicycle in Arches National Park. Here's a quick hit on the route. I'd suggest trying to make this happen on a weekday to avoid the presence of the large camper vans and RVs that come with weekend visitors. Park at Lion's Park on the river and follow the signs to Arches, just three miles of dreamy bike lane away. Make sure you have $5 on you for park entrance, and then tackle the switchbacked ascent to the top. Realize that this route is almost entirely climbing.



Even if it's gradual (like you see once you're up in the park), it's continual for over ten miles before you break off. The order I did it meant I took the first possible right for the out-and-back to Windows, then got back on the main road and took the next right for an out-and-back to Delicate Arch. I then retraced my steps to get back to the main road and cycled to the end of that road and Devil's Garden Trailhead, before turning around and heading home. This is 65 miles of narrow road and just under 6,000 feet of climbing, all shared with large touring vehicles, but there are plenty of chances to pull over and capture a vista or viewpoint, stretch out, and fuel up. Pack layers and nutritional needs accordingly and know you've earned more than your fair share of local grub upon your triumphant return!