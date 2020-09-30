Arches National Park
Utah, USA
+1 435-719-2299
A Day on Your Road Bike in Arches National ParkThis is one seriously tough and gorgeous full day on a bicycle in Arches National Park. Here's a quick hit on the route. I'd suggest trying to make this happen on a weekday to avoid the presence of the large camper vans and RVs that come with weekend visitors. Park at Lion's Park on the river and follow the signs to Arches, just three miles of dreamy bike lane away. Make sure you have $5 on you for park entrance, and then tackle the switchbacked ascent to the top. Realize that this route is almost entirely climbing.
Even if it's gradual (like you see once you're up in the park), it's continual for over ten miles before you break off. The order I did it meant I took the first possible right for the out-and-back to Windows, then got back on the main road and took the next right for an out-and-back to Delicate Arch. I then retraced my steps to get back to the main road and cycled to the end of that road and Devil's Garden Trailhead, before turning around and heading home. This is 65 miles of narrow road and just under 6,000 feet of climbing, all shared with large touring vehicles, but there are plenty of chances to pull over and capture a vista or viewpoint, stretch out, and fuel up. Pack layers and nutritional needs accordingly and know you've earned more than your fair share of local grub upon your triumphant return!
about 6 years ago
Contemplating Delicate Arch
A man from the Gujurat region of India by way of the Bay Area contemplates Delicate Arch underneath the amazing Milky Way, rising from the southeast and drifting right toward the south. If you stay still enough, I swear you can actually perceive the stars drifting, a special stillness that we don't often have opportunity to experience. The glow beneath the arch is a light dome, but from where, I'm not certain, but I believe the camera is facing more or less southeast. This is a long exposure night sky photo with light painting. All color work was done during the exposure, and is not a Photoshop creation.
about 6 years ago
Door To Infinity
Gazing up at Delicate Arch feels like peering into the infinite beyond, the magnificent arch acting as a portal for the center of our galaxy and beyond. For this photo, I waited a bit for the Milky Way to drift farther south, then lined it up underneath the arch for this image. I light painted the arch with a small Streamlight LED flashlight to keep the arch from going to silhouette. The Milky Way is easy to see on a moonless night such as this one. Thanks!!!!!! This is a long exposure night sky photo with light painting. All color work was done during the exposure, and is not a Photoshop creation. Fantastic stargazing opportunities!!!
about 6 years ago
Our New World - Double Arch, Arches National Park
Feeling like an explorer on a new world in Arches National Park, Utah, watching the Milky Way drift toward the south as night progresses. The odd rocky formations in the distance are the rocks near the Windows Arches and Turret Arch. You can see the headlight trail of a car leaving this area. As you can see, the archway is enormous, extending up approximately 104 feet (31 m), with a span of 148 feet (45 m). Fantastic stargazing opportunities!!! This is a long exposure night sky photo with light painting. All color work was done during the exposure, and is not a Photoshop creation.