Archaeological Museum and Monumental Garden

Piazza della Santissima Annunziata, 9b, 50121 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
| +39 055 23575
Sat - Mon 8:30am - 2pm
Tue - Fri 8:30am - 7pm

Simple Yet Beautiful Walk Through History

If you are sick of the terribly long lines for some of Florence's top destinations the Archaeological Museum is a great alternative. The museum is being expanded and renovated but both old and new exhibits are compelling. The collection is good, and there is a particularly surprising Egyptian section. Well worth a stop and visit. This lion-sized bronze statue in particular was spectacular.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

Dwiveck Custodio
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Getting Acquainted with Old Treasures

A palace built in 1620 now holds a collection of Roman, Etruscan, Egyptian, and Greek treasures. Among my favorite finds was a mid-7th century ivory comb with depictions of various fictional animals. I also loved the collection of Etruscan flabelli (large ceremonial fans).

