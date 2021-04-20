Archaeological Museum and Monumental Garden
Piazza della Santissima Annunziata, 9b, 50121 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 23575
Sat - Mon 8:30am - 2pm
Tue - Fri 8:30am - 7pm
Simple Yet Beautiful Walk Through HistoryIf you are sick of the terribly long lines for some of Florence's top destinations the Archaeological Museum is a great alternative. The museum is being expanded and renovated but both old and new exhibits are compelling. The collection is good, and there is a particularly surprising Egyptian section. Well worth a stop and visit. This lion-sized bronze statue in particular was spectacular.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Getting Acquainted with Old Treasures
A palace built in 1620 now holds a collection of Roman, Etruscan, Egyptian, and Greek treasures. Among my favorite finds was a mid-7th century ivory comb with depictions of various fictional animals. I also loved the collection of Etruscan flabelli (large ceremonial fans).