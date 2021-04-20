Carmo Convento, the Archaeological Center of Rua dos Correeiros
Evidence of the city's Roman past is everywhere in Lisbon, but much of it is buried under modern buildings. Beneath a Millennium BCP bank on Rua dos Correeiros in Baixa, for example, you’ll find tiers of ruins—from the Iron and Roman ages as well as from the periods where the city was run by Visigoths and Muslims—stacked on top of each other like a historical layer cake. For a closer look, take one of the city’s free archaeologist-led tours, which depart most daytime hours on the hour Mondays through Saturdays and descend into Lisbon’s depths to visit the surprisingly intact remnants of a Roman sardine factory, exquisite mosaics, and a Visigoth grave. Just be sure to book ahead; the fascinating tours fill up fast.