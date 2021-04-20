Aqui Yoga
Degollado
| +52 624 160 1070
Tue - Sun 8am - 5pm
Yoga with the BESTSeriously, I LOVE these guys, they're the best. And the cutest.
Join them at their pop up studio in the huerta in Pescadero on weekdays at 9AM for–in their own words–seriously lighthearted yoga. Watch the passionfruit grow during Suyra Namaskar. Don't know what that means? Don't worry-all levels welcome. Drive, run or ride a bike out to the Baja Beans road and look for their signs. See you there!
Drop-ins are 100 pesos/$8 and a totally transferable (gotta love that!) 10 punch pass 750 pesos brings it to $5 bucks per class.
Saturday community class is donation only and all money collected goes to a local cause; rotating through dogs and kids.