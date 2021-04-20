Aquagrill
210 Spring Street
| +1 212-274-0505
More info
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm
Best for Briny BeautiesWhether it's the first day of summer, your birthday or a Tuesday at 10pm -- any occasion or no occasion at all is the perfect time to drop in for a dozen oysters and a glass of champagne at Aquagrill, Soho's long standing blue and white seafood sanctuary on the corner of Spring Street.
With an unrivaled oyster list and some of the best bartenders in town, this elegant and always buzzing dining room consistently serves up fantastic plates of fresh seafood to its loyal devotees.
Servers are knowledgeable and accommodating -- tell them you're sharing and they'll split your apps and entrees in half, with each course arriving on two separate plates.