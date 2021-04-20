Where are you going?
Aquagrill

210 Spring Street
Website
| +1 212-274-0505
Best for Briny Beauties New York New York United States

Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm

Whether it's the first day of summer, your birthday or a Tuesday at 10pm -- any occasion or no occasion at all is the perfect time to drop in for a dozen oysters and a glass of champagne at Aquagrill, Soho's long standing blue and white seafood sanctuary on the corner of Spring Street.

With an unrivaled oyster list and some of the best bartenders in town, this elegant and always buzzing dining room consistently serves up fantastic plates of fresh seafood to its loyal devotees.

Servers are knowledgeable and accommodating -- tell them you're sharing and they'll split your apps and entrees in half, with each course arriving on two separate plates.

By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert
