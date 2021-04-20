Where are you going?
Aquabumps

151 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9130 7788
The Gallery of Bondi Bondi Beach Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

The Gallery of Bondi

In 1999, surfer, photographer, and then frustrated creative director Eugene Tan started a blog to document daybreak at Bondi Beach. It started simply as a way to share photos of surfers, sunrises, swimmers, and waves with his mates for a daily work reprieve, but soon gained an international following of people with similar daydreams about the beach. Now, Eugene, known locally as Uge (pronounced Yooj), runs the Aquabumps gallery in central Bondi, which displays all his lust-worthy blog photos in various sizes and formats. It's a great, not to mention beautiful, place to come get acquainted with the neighborhood, in all its light and color.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

