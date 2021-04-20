The Gallery of Bondi
In 1999, surfer, photographer, and then frustrated creative director Eugene Tan started a blog to document daybreak at Bondi Beach. It started simply as a way to share photos of surfers, sunrises, swimmers, and waves with his mates for a daily work reprieve, but soon gained an international following of people with similar daydreams about the beach. Now, Eugene, known locally as Uge (pronounced Yooj), runs the Aquabumps gallery in central Bondi, which displays all his lust-worthy blog photos in various sizes and formats. It's a great, not to mention beautiful, place to come get acquainted with the neighborhood, in all its light and color.