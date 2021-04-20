Where are you going?
Aqua Vista

35 Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Website
| +501 601-4836
Stay at Aqua Vista Beachfront Suites San Pedro Belize

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Stay at Aqua Vista Beachfront Suites

One of the newest resorts on Ambergris Caye is Aqua Vista Suites, a boutique property featuring six one-bedroom suites right on the beach. Located just north of town, Aqua Vista is a short 5-10 minute walk to the center of town and 10 steps away from one of the most popular beach bars in San Pedro. Coincidentally, the owners of Aqua Vista Beachfront Suites, Wayo and Dee, are the owners of Wayo’s Bar next door. Affectionately known as “Wayo from Cayo,” Wayo has earned a very loyal following from locals, expats and travelers alike who have become family over the years.

Suites feature a mini-kitchen and views of the Caribbean. Have a cup of coffee on your patio, relax in a hammock or work on your tan in a lounger. Ask about using the gas grill to cook your fresh catch and if you are in need of laundry facilities, there is laundry service available for guests.

Rates average $150 US a night.


By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

