AQUA
7627 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607, USA
| +1 813-675-8700
Sun 6am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 12am
AQUA: Inspired by WaterSituated under the Westin Tampa Bay Hotel, Aqua restaurant's waterfront location inspires a primarily seafood cuisine complete with a beautiful raw bar. With a romantic ambiance, the restaurant is a perfect place to celebrate a special occasion or to simply enjoy an afternoon with an Aquapolitan cocktail or a glass of wine from their impressive wine list in your hand.
Open for breakfast at 6 a.m. and nightcaps until midnight, you can enjoy an exquisite dining experience on your schedule. Save room for dessert—particularly the Vanilla Creme Brulee.