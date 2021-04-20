Where are you going?
AQUA

7627 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607, USA
Website
| +1 813-675-8700
AQUA: Inspired by Water Tampa Florida United States

More info

Sun 6am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 12am

Situated under the Westin Tampa Bay Hotel, Aqua restaurant's waterfront location inspires a primarily seafood cuisine complete with a beautiful raw bar. With a romantic ambiance, the restaurant is a perfect place to celebrate a special occasion or to simply enjoy an afternoon with an Aquapolitan cocktail or a glass of wine from their impressive wine list in your hand.

Open for breakfast at 6 a.m. and nightcaps until midnight, you can enjoy an exquisite dining experience on your schedule. Save room for dessert—particularly the Vanilla Creme Brulee.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

