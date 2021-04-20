Where are you going?
Aqua Studio

78 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Swim + Cycle - Meet Aqua Studio!

I'm a fitness enthusiast - I love trying new classes. It makes workouts more exciting and rewarding when the unexpected happens.

Meet my favorite of them all - Aqua Studio! I literally have never left a class with a bigger smile and will to start my day. Underwater cycling? Who would have thought. There are women only and men only classes, and first-timers get a discounted rate.

I definitely recommend visiting this aqua haven in SoHo - the scenery and aesthetic inside reminded me of the geothermal spas in Iceland. It's a beautiful place and an experience not to be missed!
By Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador
