Aqua Studio
78 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-966-6784
Swim + Cycle - Meet Aqua Studio!I'm a fitness enthusiast - I love trying new classes. It makes workouts more exciting and rewarding when the unexpected happens.
Meet my favorite of them all - Aqua Studio! I literally have never left a class with a bigger smile and will to start my day. Underwater cycling? Who would have thought. There are women only and men only classes, and first-timers get a discounted rate.
I definitely recommend visiting this aqua haven in SoHo - the scenery and aesthetic inside reminded me of the geothermal spas in Iceland. It's a beautiful place and an experience not to be missed!